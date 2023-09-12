PMKSK to soon become Institution and not One-Stop centre for all agriculture: Dr Mandaviya

“Over 1.6 lakh Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) are functional in the country, with more than one Kendra in each block. The aim behind PMKSKs is to create a ‘One-Stop Shop’ network of more than 2 lakh such kendras to ensure that farmers have access to quality assured products for enhancing their knowledge about farming and agricultural practices.” This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as he interacted virtually with over 1000 farmers from 7 states at 500 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra (PMKSKs) across the country. The farmers belonged to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, MoS(C&F) was also present during the virtual interaction session.

Dr Mandaviya stated that PMKSKs will soon to be made as the central hub for outreach activities for agriculture, enhancing awareness in new and developing knowledge in agriculture sector, samvaad with the farmer community, extension activities through agriculture Universities. “This is not just an outlet for fertilizers, equipments etc. This is an organization for farmer’s welfare”, he stated. PMKSK will soon become an Institution and not merely a One-Stop Centre for all agriculture and farming related activities, he said.

The Union Minister encouraged and enthused farmers to use nano urea, nano DAP, and progressively shift to using alternate and organic fertilizers, instead of chemical fertilizers. "Let us try to reduce use of chemical fertilizers by 20% in the coming Rabi season, and substitute this by alternate/organic fertilizers ", he stated. He stated that studies have clearly shown adverse impact on human health and wellbeing, directly or indirectly cased by increasing use of chemicals, fertilisers, pesticides etc. In this context, Dr Mandaviya again highlighted PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) scheme launched recently. The scheme aims to reduce use of chemical fertilizers by incentivizing states to adopt alternative fertilizers.

Dr Mandaviya also cautioned farmers to desist from diverting urea and fertilisers meant for farmers and agriculture to industries for non-agriculture use. “There is zero tolerance against diversion for urea meant for farmers to industrial use. We have taken strict measures towards those found responsible for these activities”, he stressed.

A ‘Krishi Samruddhi Mahostsav’ will be held in October this year in a Mission Mode approach for multi-lateral and multi-ministerial outreach, Dr Mandaviya stated. Various activities by the Union Ministries of Agriculture, Chemical & Fertilisers, Rural Development etc., will be organised across the country.

The farmers who interacted with the Minister shared their experiences of using the services offered by Pradhan Mantri Kisam Samridhi Kendras. Pankaj Bhai from Gujarat said, “PMKSKs have really benefitted us to access inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and medicine, under one room which was previously unavailable to us. Earlier, we had to travel a long distance to access these services and facilities from various shops. IFFCO also conducts demonstrations on how to use new technologies, and assists us in spraying pesticides in our fields.” Dr. Ranganath, a radiologist from Karnataka who left his profession for farming said, “PMKSKs help provide testing facilities for soil and water, and help in connecting the farmers to those facility centres. It also helps create awareness among farmers regarding good agriculture practices.”

Shri Shravan Kumar from Bihar said, “PMKSK ensures regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. It also acts as a community for farmers from nearby areas to interact and share their experiences.”

Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Deptt of Fertilizers, Ms. A Neeraja, Additional Secretary (C&F) and senior officials of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers also attended the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)