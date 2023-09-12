3 held with 1,800 rounds of AK-47 bullets in Mizoram
Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested with 1,800 rounds of AK-47 bullets in Mizoram's Siaha district on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check-post near Tlangpuikawn, and intercepted three two-wheelers, it said.
Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended with 1,800 rounds of AK-47, it added.
