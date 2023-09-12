Left Menu

Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan cops take custody

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:15 IST
Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and is also accused of inciting violence in home state Haryana, was arrested Tuesday, officials said.

He was handed over to Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Haryana's Nuh. The arrest was made by the Nuh police, reportedly in Gurugram's Manesar.

The police said a pistol, three live bullets and a mobile phone were seized from Manesar.

Nuh police said it informed neighbouring states and districts about the arrest, following standard procedure. Deeg district in Rajasthan adjoins Nuh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

