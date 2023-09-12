Left Menu

India, Mongolia review bilateral ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:59 IST
India and Mongolia on Tuesday reviewed cooperation in the fields of education, information technology and skilling during the visit of senior diplomat Saurabh Kumar to Ulaanbaatar.

Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, held talks with Mongolian Minister for Education and Science L Enkh-Amgalan and also witnessed the signing of a contract for the construction of the India-Mongolia Friendship Secondary School.

Kumar also met N Ankhbayar, the State Secretary in the Mongolian Foreign Ministry.

''They reviewed bilateral relations, took stock of Indian projects, and exchanged views to further strengthen India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership,'' the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said on X.

Discussions covered cooperation in areas including development partnership, education, IT, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, security and defence, connectivity, minerals and capacity building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

