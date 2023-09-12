Left Menu

UP: 17-year-old girl kidnapped, raped for over 3 months

Based on the girls statement, the police have added section 376 rape of the IPC and relevant section of the POCSO Act in the case.The SHO said that the police arrested the accused on Tuesday from Narhi Canal Pulia of the police station area.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:55 IST
UP: 17-year-old girl kidnapped, raped for over 3 months
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped here and raped for over three months during which she was taken to Gujarat's Baroda and Madhya Pradesh's and Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

The girl belonging to a village under the Nagra police station was abducted on May 29 by one Ajit Ram (21) of the same village after luring her, the police said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ajit Ram, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said.

The police freed the girl from a village on Monday. In a statement to the police, the girl said the accused kidnapped and took her to Baroda and Bhopal and raped her over three-and-a-half months. Based on the girl's statement, the police have added section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant section of the POCSO Act in the case.

The SHO said that the police arrested the accused on Tuesday from Narhi Canal Pulia of the police station area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023