UP: 17-year-old girl kidnapped, raped for over 3 months

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped here and raped for over three months during which she was taken to Gujarat's Baroda and Madhya Pradesh's and Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

The girl belonging to a village under the Nagra police station was abducted on May 29 by one Ajit Ram (21) of the same village after luring her, the police said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ajit Ram, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said.

The police freed the girl from a village on Monday. In a statement to the police, the girl said the accused kidnapped and took her to Baroda and Bhopal and raped her over three-and-a-half months. Based on the girl's statement, the police have added section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant section of the POCSO Act in the case.

The SHO said that the police arrested the accused on Tuesday from Narhi Canal Pulia of the police station area.

