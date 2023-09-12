Left Menu

Woman battling health issues jumps to death from 17th floor Noida flat

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:20 IST
Woman battling health issues jumps to death from 17th floor Noida flat
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old woman battling mental health issues died allegedly after she jumped off her 17th floor apartment in a group housing society here in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late at night on Monday in Sector 119, while the husband and child of the woman were inside the home, a senior official said.

''The woman was battling mental health issues and had been undergoing treatment for it for a long time. Prima facie it appears that last night, she jumped off the flat in a similar mental health condition,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

When alerted about the incident, a local Sector 113 police station team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings in the matter, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023