Left Menu

Karnataka: Police arrest two in MLA ticket cheating case

The industrialist had been cheated in three phases by the accused who allegedly took the huge sum from him on the assurance that he will be given BJP ticket for Byndoor in the last assembly election.Police have so far arrested four accused in the cheating case.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:55 IST
Karnataka: Police arrest two in MLA ticket cheating case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

The two, including the prime accused Chaitra Kundapura, were arrested from the parking area of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt Tuesday night, police said. Srikanth Nayak Pelattur is the other accused who was held along with her.

A BJP ticket aspirant and industrialist Govinda Babu was allegedly cheated to the tune of about Rs 7 crore by the key accused after posing herself as a social worker from Billawa community close to the RSS and BJP leadership.

It is alleged that she had taken advantage of the industrialist’s innocent nature. The industrialist had been cheated in three phases by the accused who allegedly took the huge sum from him on the assurance that he will be given BJP ticket for Byndoor in the last assembly election.

Police have so far arrested four accused in the cheating case. Besides Chaitra Kundapura and Nayak, the others who have been held are Gagan Kaduru and Prasad, sources said.

Chaitra Kundapura is popular among right wing activists and Hindutva followers. She is facing several cases in connection with delivering inflammatory speeches.

Police said the two are being questioned and they will be taken to Bengaluru and produced in the court. The businessman had lodged the cheating complaint at Bandepalya police station in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023