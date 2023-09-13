Left Menu

Days after Rahman concert row, DCP put under compulsory wait

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:21 IST
Days after Rahman concert row, DCP put under compulsory wait
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official attached with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate was transferred and put under compulsory wait, days after the AR Rahman concert row that among others witnessed traffic snarls which even affected the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been put under ''compulsory wait at Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force), Chennai, until further order,'' a Home Department note said.

Another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, East, Law & Order, Greater Chennai Police has also been put under similar compulsory wait.

It further said Adarsh Pachera, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai has been transferred and posted as SP/DCP East, Tirunelveli City in the existing vacancy.

On Sunday, Oscar-winner Rahman's music concert here had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticket-holders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue of the concert comes, had visited the spot later and held enquiries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023