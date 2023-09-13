Putin and N.Korea's Kim start face-to-face talks - TASS cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong Un began face-to-face talks at their summit on Wednesday, Russian state news agency TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Asked about the fact that North Korea is under longstanding United Nations sanctions, Peskov said: "Russia maintains its position at the United Nations, in the Security Council, but this cannot and will not hinder the further development of Russian-North Korean relations."

