Left Menu

Putin and N.Korea's Kim start face-to-face talks - TASS cites Kremlin

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:38 IST
Putin and N.Korea's Kim start face-to-face talks - TASS cites Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong Un began face-to-face talks at their summit on Wednesday, Russian state news agency TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Asked about the fact that North Korea is under longstanding United Nations sanctions, Peskov said: "Russia maintains its position at the United Nations, in the Security Council, but this cannot and will not hinder the further development of Russian-North Korean relations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023