Left Menu

Two security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Two security forces officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in Gadole area of Kokernag Tehsil in Anantnag district, a police official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:27 IST
Two security officers injured in Kashmir encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two security forces officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in Gadole area of Kokernag Tehsil in Anantnag district, a police official said. He said an Army officer and a police officer sustained injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides.

''Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow,'' the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till last reports were received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023