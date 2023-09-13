Left Menu

Gopal Baglay appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:31 IST
  Country:
  • India

Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay has been appointed as India's High Commissioner to Australia.

A 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Baglay is India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

''Gopal Baglay, presently High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia,'' a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Baglay will succeed Manpreet Vohra as Indian High Commissioner to Australia.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Baglay has served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs, including as its official spokesperson, joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) and more recently as joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Baglay took over the assignment in Colombo in May 2020. Born on January 4, 1966, Baglay holds a Masters degree in chemistry from Lucknow University and speaks Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Ukrainian, Russian and Nepali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

