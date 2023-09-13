Left Menu

TN files assets case against AIADMK's ex-MLA, conducts searches

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:47 IST
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a disproportionate assets case against a former legislator belonging to the main opposition AIADMK and conducted searches on Wednesday in several premises linked to him in the state.

The DVAC action is against AIADMK's B Sathyanarayanan who represented the T Nagar Assembly constituency here between 2016 and 2021 and searches were held in 22 places which covers Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. A Vigilance press release said important documents pertaining to the case were seized during the searches and further investigation is under progress.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former MLA said he acquired disproportionate assets, both movable and immovable, approximately worth Rs 2.64 crore (Rs 2,64,40,653.23). The disproportionate assets are in the possession of the accused and his family members.

The FIR dated September 12 said such assets are 16.33 per cent over and above the known sources of income of the accused and his family members during the check period, from May 13, 2016 to March 17, 2021.

