No communal angle behind Khadda stabbing: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday ruled out any communal angle behind the incident in Khadda where a man was stabbed to death, asserting it took place over a petty issue.

The incident had happened Tuesday near Arpan Puliya, B-Block of Khadda Colony near Jaitpur. Kamal Kishore and his 18-year-old brother Shivam Sharma both were rushed with stabbing wounds to Apollo Hospital, where Kishore was declared brought dead. Shivam is still under treatment. The accused, Shahrukh, 22, who is also a resident of Khadda Colony, has been arrested, police said.

Kishore, his brother Shivam, and Shahrukh are local criminals who indulge in petty crimes, police said.

The three had committed a theft three days ago and had an argument over the loot which led to the fight among them and culminated into the stabbing, police said.

