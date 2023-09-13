Biden wants UAW, autoworkers to work around-the-clock to avert strike
U.S. President Joe Biden wants auto union UAW and major autoworkers to work around-the-clock to avoid a strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said Wednesday.
Biden has "encouraged the parties to stay at the table and to work 24 and 7 to get a win-win agreement that keeps UAW workers at the heart of our auto future," Bernstein said.
