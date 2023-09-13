Left Menu

Biden wants UAW, autoworkers to work around-the-clock to avert strike

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden wants auto union UAW and major autoworkers to work around-the-clock to avoid a strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said Wednesday.

Biden has "encouraged the parties to stay at the table and to work 24 and 7 to get a win-win agreement that keeps UAW workers at the heart of our auto future," Bernstein said.

