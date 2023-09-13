Left Menu

Biden wants UAW, automakers to work around-the-clock to avert strike

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:21 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden wants auto union UAW and major automakers to work around-the-clock to avoid a strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said Wednesday.

Biden has "encouraged the parties to stay at the table and to work 24 and 7 to get a win-win agreement that keeps UAW workers at the heart of our auto future," Bernstein said. Asked whether Biden will bring in negotiators or be more actively involved, Bernstein said "the president's been very much engaged."

Biden has met the UAW president in the Oval Office, called him on Labor Day, and called executives from all three automakers before he left for the G20 last week to "encourage them to provide more forward leaning offers to stay at the table."

