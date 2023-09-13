Russia-North Korean talks on cooperation "troubling" - State Department

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it is "troubling" that Russia is talking about cooperation with North Korea on programs that potentially would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"When you see what looks to be increased cooperation and probably military transfers, that is quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, when asked at a briefing about talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)