J-K Cong takes dig at PM Modi, says law and order situation deteriorating

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla on Thursday said it was shameful the way he was engaging in celebrations to mark the success of the G20 Summit at a time security personnel were killed by terrorists.

Bhalla batted strongly for the need to strengthen security measures in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated.

On Wednesday, a Colonel of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed during a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

''The way the prime minister was being cheered and showered with flowers over G20 at a time the last rites (of the security forces personnel) were being conducted, it is shameful,'' Bhalla told reporters here.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the slain army and police officers.

Expressing concern about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla said the challenges of terrorism are there, and Indian soldiers, along with people, are ready to face them.

''Shoulder to shoulder, we are prepared to offer them moral support. Their spirits are high and we believe that those responsible for this incident should be dealt with thoroughly so that there is no room for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

Hitting out at the Centre and the Union territory administration over their claims that the security situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla said these terror incidents are a testimony to the fact that the law and order situation is getting worse.

''The government's claims have been proven hollow,'' he said.

''The government here should take firm steps so that those behind this act are brought to justice as soon as possible,'' he added.

