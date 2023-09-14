Left Menu

NDRF team recovers bodies of two teenagers from Swarnarekha river in Jharkhand

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:27 IST
NDRF team recovers bodies of two teenagers from Swarnarekha river in Jharkhand
  • India

The bodies of two teenagers who drowned in River Swarnarekha in Kandarbeda under Kapali police outpost (under Chandil police station), around 10km from Jamshedpur, were retrieved on Thursday, police said.

The victims identified as Kunal Singh (17) and Vinayak Kumar (19), both residents of Jamshedpur, had stepped into the river for a bath and drowned on Wednesday, police added.

The villagers on Thursday spotted their clothes, mobile phones and a scooter on the river bank and informed police. A police team rushed to the spot and pressed local divers to trace the bodies.

Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta too reached the spot to oversee the operation.

When local divers failed to trace the bodies, an NDRF team was pressed into service which recovered the bodies on Thursday afternoon.

