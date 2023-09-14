One dead, 1 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Lucknow

A man was killed and another injured when an oxygen cylinder they were transporting exploded in Balaganj area here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, one Shobit and Arif who worked at an oxygen plant here had gone to deliver an oxygen cylinder to a hospital in Balaganj of Thukurganj Police Station area when the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Cheeranjeev Nath Sinha said, ''The impact of the blast was such that Arif and Shobhit were thrown several feets away. Arif who is said to be in his thirties was killed at the spot. Shobhit has been admitted to hospital.'' According to locals, the blast dismembered the limbs of Arif while Shobhit has also sustained grievous injuries.

''We are trying to ascertain the reason for the blast. The CCTV footage of the area is being looked into. Prima facie it appears that the oxygen cylinder was not handled properly that resulted in the accident,'' said the officer.

Police are yet to lodge an FIR regarding the matter.

