Left Menu

One dead, 1 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Lucknow

Arif who is said to be in his thirties was killed at the spot.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:41 IST
One dead, 1 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another injured when an oxygen cylinder they were transporting exploded in Balaganj area here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, one Shobit and Arif who worked at an oxygen plant here had gone to deliver an oxygen cylinder to a hospital in Balaganj of Thukurganj Police Station area when the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Cheeranjeev Nath Sinha said, ''The impact of the blast was such that Arif and Shobhit were thrown several feets away. Arif who is said to be in his thirties was killed at the spot. Shobhit has been admitted to hospital.'' According to locals, the blast dismembered the limbs of Arif while Shobhit has also sustained grievous injuries.

''We are trying to ascertain the reason for the blast. The CCTV footage of the area is being looked into. Prima facie it appears that the oxygen cylinder was not handled properly that resulted in the accident,'' said the officer.

Police are yet to lodge an FIR regarding the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023