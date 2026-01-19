Left Menu

UPDATE 1-London stocks fall after Trump issues tariff threat; Beazley hits record high

London shares fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Britain and seven other European nations ⁠sent shockwaves through global markets, though a bright spot emerged as insurer Beazley surged to a record high on a sweetened takeover bid from Zurich Insurance. The blue-chip FTSE 100 finished 0.4% lower.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:57 IST
UPDATE 1-London stocks fall after Trump issues tariff threat; Beazley hits record high

London shares fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Britain and seven other European nations ⁠sent shockwaves through global markets, though a bright spot emerged as insurer Beazley surged to a record high on a sweetened takeover bid from Zurich Insurance.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 finished 0.4% lower. The domestically focused mid-cap index fell 0.9%, marking its ​steepest one-day decline since late November. Trump said on Saturday he would impose an additional 10% tariff on goods ‍from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Britain starting February 1. Those tariffs would climb to 25% by June 1 unless the U.S. was allowed to buy Greenland.

The announcement unsettled global markets, with volatility returning to trading floors. Major EU states condemned the tariff ⁠threats as ‌blackmail, and France proposed responding ⁠with a range of previously untested economic countermeasures.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, called for calm discussions to resolve the stand-off. The tariff threats also ‍cast a shadow over trade deals the U.S. struck with Britain in May and the EU in July. Both limited agreements ​have already drawn criticism for their lopsided nature, favouring Washington.

Losses rippled across London's stock market, with automobiles and ⁠parts subindex sliding 1.8% lower. Luxury retailers too bore the brunt, with Burberry and Watches of Switzerland Group leading the losses with falls of 2.8% and ⁠2.3%, respectively.

However, the non-life insurance sector provided a bright spot, cushioning the FTSE 100 from broader investor nerves. Beazley soared 42.9% to a record high after Zurich Insurance Group offered 1,280 pence per share for the British speciality ⁠insurer. Peers Hiscox and Lancashire also rose 9.1% and 4%, respectively.

Moreover, precious-metal miners surged 3.1% as gold and silver hit record ⁠highs amid a flight ‌to safety. Among other movers, WH Smith jumped 11% after the travel retailer named ex-Balfour Beatty chief Leo Quinn as executive chair, replacing Annette Court in a leadership shake-up aimed at ⁠reviving the business and restoring investor confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
2
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
3
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026