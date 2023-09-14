Left Menu

Ex-AP DGP's son involved in street brawl in Hyderabad, cases booked

The son of former Andhra Pradesh DGP was allegedly involved in a street brawl here following which cases have been registered, police said on Thursday.The incident took place outside a pub at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night in which David and an event manager, both in their mid 20s, got into a physical altercation resulting in injuries to both of them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:28 IST
Ex-AP DGP's son involved in street brawl in Hyderabad, cases booked
  • Country:
  • India

The son of former Andhra Pradesh DGP was allegedly involved in a street brawl here following which cases have been registered, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place outside a pub at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night in which David and an event manager, both in their mid 20s, got into a physical altercation resulting in injuries to both of them. Soon their friends also got involved, they said. Both of them harboured grudges against each other over a girl, and they happened to bump into each other at the pub, they added.

Two cases were registered against both the groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023