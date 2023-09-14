9-month-old girl dies after being hit by car in Gurugram

A nine-month-old girl was killed allegedly after being hit by a speeding car outside her home in the New Palam Vihar area here, police said on Thursday According to the complaint filed by the girl's father Rupan Kumar, a native of Bihar, his six-year-old son along with his sister went out on a street outside their rented home on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

While the children were on the street, the car came from the Dwarka expressway side and hit his daughter Shindu, police said ''I was at work and the people nearby rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared my daughter brought dead. The car driver fled away from the spot with his car but the people have noted the car's number,'' Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Bajghera police station on Wednesday, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday, they said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

