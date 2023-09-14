Woman strangled to death by husband in Gurugram
A 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Bhondsi area on Thursday, police said.According to the complaint filed by the victims brother Mukesh, around 230 am today, his brother-in-law Anil called him and asked him to reach Gurugram saying that his sister Seema was not feeling well. There were marks of scratches and injuries on Seemas neck, he alleged in his complaint.
A 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Bhondsi area on Thursday, police said.
According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother Mukesh, around 2:30 am today, his brother-in-law Anil called him and asked him to reach Gurugram saying that his sister Seema was not feeling well. "When I reached I found my sister dead. There were marks of scratches and injuries on Seema's neck," he alleged in his complaint. Seema had a love marriage with Anil and they lived in Bhondsi's Vatika Kunj with their one-year-old daughter, police said.
A senior police officer said an FIR of murder has been registered against Anil and the police are verifying the facts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
