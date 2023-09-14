Criminal, female companion killed in Rajasthan hospital

A man with a criminal background and his female companion were killed by another suspected history-sheeter and two others inside a private hospital in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday, police said.

Jitendra Singh had gone to the hospital in Bhawani Mandi town with the ailing woman when they were attacked by Bhairu Gurjar and two others, Superintendent of Police (Jhalawar) Richa Tomar said.

''The accused attacked Singh with sticks and knives. The woman -- who suffered neck injuries in the attack -- died on the spot while Singh succumbed at the district hospital,'' she said.

Tomar said Singh and Gurjar had an old enmity. Gurjar has several cases registered against him at Sunel police station while Singh was also named as an accused in more than half a dozen cases.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, she said.

Singh had been living with the woman in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur for some time. The woman had been married to someone else.

''The matter is being further investigated,'' Tomar said.

