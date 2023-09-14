US says expulsion of two US embassy staff from Russia is 'unprovoked'

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the expulsion of two American diplomats from Russia was unprovoked and wholly without merit, as State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller warned Washington would respond appropriately.

"Yet again, Russia has chosen confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement. It continues to harass employees of our embassy, just as it continues to intimidate its own citizens," Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

