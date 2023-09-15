Left Menu

CAG bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for outstanding work in Hindi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:26 IST
CAG bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for outstanding work in Hindi
  • Country:
  • India

The CAG office has been conferred with the highest award ''Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar'' by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the best implementation of the Rajbhasha Policy.

The award was presented by State Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra to Bhawani Shankar, Director General (Rajbhasha) of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office in Pune, (Maharashtra) on Friday, a CAG statement said.

''The award has been conferred for outstanding implementation of Official Language Policy in the Ministry/Department category with more than 300 personnel for the year 2022-23,'' it added.

Rajbhasha Vibhag, under the Home Ministry, congratulated the CAG office working under the supervision and guidance of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India GC Murmu for their outstanding work in Hindi and for securing the first position. The CAG formed a committee for the better implementation of Rajbhasha policies last year in 'Hindi Pakhwada 2022'.

To create awareness about official work through the Hindi language and to accelerate the usage of Hindi, ''Hindi Pakhwada 2023'' is being organised in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from September 14 to September 29, 2023, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023