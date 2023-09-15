NRLM, Flipkart collaborate to empower women entrepreneurs from Maharajganj's self-help groups

The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) has collaborated with Flipkart to provide opportunities to women self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj to sell their products on the e-commerce platform. The initiative will provide women a platform to showcase their skills, expand their market reach, and improve their socio-economic status, besides promoting entrepreneurship and contributing to NRLM's mission of poverty reduction and rural development, a release on Friday said. Minister of State for Finance and Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary said the collaboration represents a powerful stride towards uplifting rural communities. ''By providing a platform for local artisans, we are not only preserving our rich cultural heritage but also contributing to the economic development of rural India,'' said Chaudhary.

At Flipkart, we wholeheartedly back self-help groups, rural artisans, and weavers nationwide, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said. Through our Flipkart Samarth programme, we aim to equip them with the expertise, and provide them resources and access to a nationwide market, he said. NRLM is a government initiative aimed at empowering rural communities through skill development, access to financial services, and support for entrepreneurship.

