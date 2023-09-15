Left Menu

Ukraine sea drone damages small Russian missile ship -Kyiv source

Kyiv, which is trying to ramp up strikes on Russia in the Black Sea region, has said its attacks this week destroyed a Russian air defence system in western Crimea, badly damaged two naval vessels and struck two patrol ships. The Ukrainian source told Reuters that another attack with a sea drone hit the rear right part of Russia's "Samum" small missile ship on Thursday at the entrance to Crimea's Sevastopol Bay and inflicted "significant damage".

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:19 IST
(Adds details, context, background) KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian sea drone damaged a small Russian missile ship off occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday, contradicting a Russian account that said the attack was repelled. Kyiv, which is trying to ramp up strikes on Russia in the Black Sea region, has said its attacks this week destroyed a Russian air defence system in western Crimea, badly damaged two naval vessels and struck two patrol ships.

The Ukrainian source told Reuters that another attack with a sea drone hit the rear right part of Russia's "Samum" small missile ship on Thursday at the entrance to Crimea's Sevastopol Bay and inflicted "significant damage". The vessel had to be towed away for repairs and was listing to one side, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia's defence ministry reported a Ukrainian attack on the Samum in a statement on Thursday, but said it was repelled and that the naval drone was destroyed.

