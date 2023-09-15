Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 15

Important cases to be heard by the Supreme Court on September 15: * The SC termed the complaint against the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and its four members a “counter-narrative of the government” and asked as to how the offence of promoting enmity between different groups was made out against the journalists’ body which merely gave a report at Army’s request.

* The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

* The SC deferred hearing for October 4 on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in two Delhi excise policy cases being probed by the CBI and ED. * The SC adjourned to September 18 the hearing on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plea against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in an alleged money laundering case.

* The SC sought the response of all the high courts and some tribunals on whether they have disbanded the hybrid mode of hearing cases, allowing lawyers and litigants to appear in a matter through video-conferencing as well.

* The SC called for a report from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on a plea seeking a direction to implement the NALSA women integrated help system, which provides a hassle-free access to justice to women victims of violence, in all states and Union territories.

* The SC trashed the allegation that it does not hear ordinary citizens, saying it has been hearing the ''voice of the nation'' and individuals from Kashmir on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

