Left Menu

2 inter-state drug smugglers arrested in J-K's Samba, heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:38 IST
2 inter-state drug smugglers arrested in J-K's Samba, heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Two inter-state narcotics smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday and heroin worth Rs 28 lakh was recovered from them, police said.

On a tip-off, a police team in Vijaypur area arrested Sourab Deep Singh and Karan Singh from Amritsar while they were on their way to Samba from Punjab, they said.

During their search, police recovered 400 grams of heroin worth Rs 28 lakh in the international market from their possession, police said.

A case has been registered against the duo and an investigation is underway, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh said 70 hardcore narco-suppliers, including 13 women, have been arrested in the past eight months and several others have been booked under the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023