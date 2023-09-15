Left Menu

Four arrested in Jhalawar double-murder case, search underway for four others

He had gone to the hospital in Bhawani Mandi town with the woman when they were attacked, Superintendent of Police Jhalawar Richa Tomar said on Thursday.Singh alias Jitu Bana was a native of Malpura village in Jhalawars Sunel area.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST
Four arrested in Jhalawar double-murder case, search underway for four others
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday arrested four people accused in the murder of a man with a criminal background and his female companion in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, officials said.

Three accused were arrested from Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh district and another from Ramganj Mandi town in Kota. Efforts are underway to nab the other accused, they said. Jitendra Singh and his female companion were killed by another suspected history-sheeter and two others inside a private hospital in Jhalawar. He had gone to the hospital in Bhawani Mandi town with the woman when they were attacked, Superintendent of Police (Jhalawar) Richa Tomar said on Thursday.

Singh alias Jitu Bana was a native of Malpura village in Jhalawar's Sunel area. His live-in partner was identified as Anita Kanwar alias Annu. ''The accused attacked Singh with sticks and knives. The woman -- who suffered neck injuries in the attack -- died on the spot while Singh succumbed at the district hospital,'' Tomar had said.

Police teams were sent to various locations, including in Madhya Pradesh, she said on Friday. On the basis of inputs and technical investigation, the teams reached Rawatbhata and arrested Bhairulal Gurjar (30), Karan Gurjar (19) and Dinesh Bheel (24), all residents of the Sunel area.

Another accused involved in the conspiracy -- Sahanoor -- was arrested from Ramganj Mandi, she said.

Four others -- Bablu Gurjar, Sanju Gurjar, Amar Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar -- were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, Tomar added. ''The four accused will be taken in police custody and interrogated,'' she said. Property dispute has emerged as the main reason behind the murder, she added. Singh had been living with the woman in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur for some time. The woman had been married to someone else.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023