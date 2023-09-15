Four arrested in Jhalawar double-murder case, search underway for four others

Police on Friday arrested four people accused in the murder of a man with a criminal background and his female companion in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, officials said.

Three accused were arrested from Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh district and another from Ramganj Mandi town in Kota. Efforts are underway to nab the other accused, they said. Jitendra Singh and his female companion were killed by another suspected history-sheeter and two others inside a private hospital in Jhalawar. He had gone to the hospital in Bhawani Mandi town with the woman when they were attacked, Superintendent of Police (Jhalawar) Richa Tomar said on Thursday.

Singh alias Jitu Bana was a native of Malpura village in Jhalawar's Sunel area. His live-in partner was identified as Anita Kanwar alias Annu. ''The accused attacked Singh with sticks and knives. The woman -- who suffered neck injuries in the attack -- died on the spot while Singh succumbed at the district hospital,'' Tomar had said.

Police teams were sent to various locations, including in Madhya Pradesh, she said on Friday. On the basis of inputs and technical investigation, the teams reached Rawatbhata and arrested Bhairulal Gurjar (30), Karan Gurjar (19) and Dinesh Bheel (24), all residents of the Sunel area.

Another accused involved in the conspiracy -- Sahanoor -- was arrested from Ramganj Mandi, she said.

Four others -- Bablu Gurjar, Sanju Gurjar, Amar Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar -- were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, Tomar added. ''The four accused will be taken in police custody and interrogated,'' she said. Property dispute has emerged as the main reason behind the murder, she added. Singh had been living with the woman in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur for some time. The woman had been married to someone else.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)