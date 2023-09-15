Left Menu

Receptionist stabbed to death during robbery bid in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

A 50-year-old receptionist was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in southeast Delhis Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday. Kumar told police that around 9 pm, he along with Kallu Dada and Billi alias Sohail, robbed a mobile phone of a man and when he resisted, he stabbed the victim in his chest, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:00 IST
Receptionist stabbed to death during robbery bid in Delhi's Sarita Vihar
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old receptionist was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday. A PCR call was received at 9.24 pm on Thursday regarding a person being stabbed and the attackers robbed of his mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Victim Kanai Malik, a resident of Aali Vihar, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the DCP said. Inquiry revealed that Malik worked as a receptionist in a firm at DLF Tower B, Jasola Vihar. No eyewitness was available but after checking the CCTV footage near the crime spot and identified one of the accused -- Raj Kumar (19), a resident of Gautampuri, -- and arrested him, Deo said. Kumar told police that around 9 pm, he along with Kallu Dada and Billi alias Sohail, robbed a mobile phone of a man and when he resisted, he stabbed the victim in his chest, the DCP said. The stolen phone was recovered from his possession. Later, at his instance, the other two accused were also arrested, police added. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC has been registered against them at Sarita Vihar police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023