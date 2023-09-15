HC grants interim stay on FIR against minister Sudhakar in case under SC-ST Act
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered an interim stay on the FIR lodged against Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar in the Yelahanka police station, for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at a woman and her family.The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition filed by Sudhakar, who is also the Director of the Seven Hills Developers and Traders.
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered an interim stay on the FIR lodged against Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar in the Yelahanka police station, for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at a woman and her family.
The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition filed by Sudhakar, who is also the Director of the Seven Hills Developers and Traders. The HC also issued notices to the State calling for filing of objections and adjourned the hearing to October three. The complaint was filed on September 10 by one Subamma who alleged that the minister assaulted and hurled casteist abuses at her family when they confronted Sudhakar and his men from demolishing their property. A video of the incident went viral after which the minister was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint alleged that Sudhakar and two others, G Srinivas and Bhagyamma, forcefully tried to evict the victims from the property, based on a fake property transaction, though the civil dispute was pending before court. The FIR has been lodged against the three accused and over 40 other unnamed accused who were with Sudhakar during the incident.
