2 men robbed of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

Complainant Suresh 31, a resident of Moti Nagar, stated that on Wednesday, Kamlesh Shah gave him two bags containing Rs 1 crore to be delivered in Chandni Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police north Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:00 IST
Two people were robbed of Rs 1 crore by four unidentified bike-borne men in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Friday. Complainant Suresh (31), a resident of Moti Nagar, stated that on Wednesday, Kamlesh Shah gave him two bags containing Rs 1 crore to be delivered in Chandni Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Around 3:30 pm, Suresh along with one Rakesh, were going to Chandni Chowk in an auto-rickshaw to deliver the bags, he said.

When they reached near metro pillar number 147 Veer Banda Bairagi Marg, four people came on two motorcycles and overpowered them. They snatched the bags containing money at gunpoint and ran away towards Pratap Nagar Metro Station, the DCP said. A case under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered and an investigation is taken up, police added.

