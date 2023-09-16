Left Menu

Woman, lover sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering husband in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:20 IST
Woman, lover sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering husband in UP
A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in May 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts - Sunita Devi and Shri Chand Patel - additional district government counsel Anirudh Mishra said.

According to the prosecution, Ramchandra Patel, a resident of Chouradih village in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, was smothered to death with a pillow when he was sleeping at his house.

A case was registered at Charva police station on May 18, 2020, based on a complaint filed by her wife.

During investigation of the case it was found that Sunita Devi and her lover killed her husband so that they could live together.

