Left Menu

North Korea's Kim looks at nuclear capable bombers and hypersonic missiles in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday. Putin told reporters Russia was "not going to violate anything", but would keep developing relations with North Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:41 IST
North Korea's Kim looks at nuclear capable bombers and hypersonic missiles in Russia
Kim Jong Un Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers and hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles on Saturday, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi, about 50 km (30) miles from the Pacific city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who saluted Kim who then inspected a guard of honour. Shoigu then showed Kim Russia's strategic bombers - the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 - which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and form the backbone of Russia's nuclear air attack force.

"It can fly from Moscow to Japan and then back again," Shoigu told Kim of one of the aircraft. Kim was shown asking about how the missiles were fired from the aircraft. A Russian official told him that the strategic bombers were one of the key parts of Russia's nuclear forces.

Kim on Friday inspected

a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday.

Putin told reporters Russia was "not going to violate anything", but would keep developing relations with North Korea. His spokesman said no agreements had been signed during Kim's visit on military issues or any other topic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023