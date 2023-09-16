Attachment of properties of 13 Pak-based terrorists set into motion in J&K's Kishtwar

A court has declared 13 Pakistan-based terrorists as proclaimed offenders in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, paving the way for attachment of their properties if they fail to appear before it within 30 days, officials said on Saturday.

The proclamation notice under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was served to the families of the terrorists in different parts of Kishtwar by the special investigation units (SIUs) of the local police amid beating of drums, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said a total of 13 local terrorists, who are operating from across the border and making repeated attempts to revive terrorism in the district, were declared as proclaimed offenders after they failed to respond to the non-bailable warrants issued earlier.

The warrants were issued by the special NIA court in March in a terror-related case registered at the Kishtwar police station last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

''If these proclaimed offenders fail to surrender within 30 days, the proceedings to attach their properties under section 83 of the CrPC will be initiated,'' the SSP told PTI.

In the proclamation notices served to the absconding terrorists at their birth places, Additional District and Sessions Judge (fast-track court) Doda Sudesh Sharma said the warrants of arrest issued by the court of additional sessions judge, Jammu were returned with the report that the accused could not be found.

''It has been shown to my satisfaction that the said accused has absconded or is concealing himself to avoid the service of the said warrant. Proclamation is hereby made that the accused is required to appear before this court within the period of 30 days from the date of publication of proclamation, failing which proceedings under section 83, CrPC shall be launched against him,'' the identical notices issued on Thursday read.

The officials said the proclamation was issued, among others, against Shahnawaz Kanth alias ''Umer'' of Hullar, Nayeem Ahmed alias ''Amir'' of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Mohammad Iqbal alias ''Bilal'' from a place near the Kichloo market, Shahnawaz alias ''Nayeem'' of Chirool and Javid Hussain Giri alias ''Muzamil'' of Kundali Pochal.

The list also included Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Gazi-ul-Din and Sattar Din alias ''Saifullah'' of Jugna Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias ''Dawood'' of Banderna, Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah, Mohammad Rafig Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah, Muzaffer Ahmed of Zewar and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder, they added.

