Couple held for 'unlawful' conversion of Dalit man to Islam in UP's Shamli
Our teams are investigating, Abhishek said.
- Country:
- India
Police on Saturday arrested a couple for the ''unlawful'' conversion of a Dalit man to Islam in the Thana Bhawan area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said.
''We have arrested one Shokeen and his wife Kamerbetoon alias Mahi, both residents of Okhla in New Delhi, regarding the unlawful conversion of a Dalit man,'' Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.
The couple allegedly converted the man to Islam a few days ago, he said.
The police have lodged a case against the couple under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. ''The accused are also said to be involved in the conversion of some other people from the village. Our teams are investigating,'' Abhishek said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Kamerbetoon
- Islam
- Shokeen
- Dalit
- Thana Bhawan
- Okhla
- Abhishek
- New Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh's
ALSO READ
Dalit man hung upside down in Telangana, beaten up for 'stealing'; four arrested
Unlike past govts, BJP dispensation with the poor, Dalits: Adityanath
BJP minority morcha leader booked for 'rape' of Dalit girl, 'killing' of her father in UP's Maharajganj
Delhi LG approves allotment of 5 acres of land at Okhla for setting up Solid Waste Management facilities
Shah: Congress focuses on minority appeasement, Modi govt on welfare of tribals, Dalits and poor