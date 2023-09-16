Left Menu

AAP holds protest in Latur against Pakistan-backed terrorism in J-K

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:14 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday held a protest in Latur in Maharashtra against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

The protest at Gandhi Chowk here comes in the wake of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days.

AAP activists shouted slogans against Pakistan and denounced terrorism.

The Pakistan Army gave cover fire to infiltrating terrorists and targeted quadcopters of the Indian Army during a bid to cross the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday that was foiled with the killing of three terrorists.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district there to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The encounter started on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the forest in Gadole in Kokernag area of Anantnag in the UT.

Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday.

The encounter entered its fourth day on Saturday with drones and helicopters being deployed to pinpoint the location of terrorists and mortal shells being fired to flush them out.

