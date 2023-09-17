Thirty-six persons booked for obscenity after raid at orchestra bar in Navi Mumbai

Thirty-six persons have been for alleged obscenity after an orchestra bar was raided in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out late Friday night on a tip off and several dancers and patrons were found to be dancing inappropriately and in a vulgar manner, the Panvel Town police station official said.

''We have booked 22 waitresses and singers, two owners, three waiters, three managers and six customers. They have been charged with singing obscene songs and other offences. No arrest has been made,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)