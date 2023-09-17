Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Armed Force cop shoots self dead with service weapon in Kanker

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:44 IST
Chhattisgarh Armed Force cop shoots self dead with service weapon in Kanker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 36-year-old constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in the state's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

Chandrasekhar Yadav, who belonged to CAF's 15th battalion, ended his life by shooting himself with an Insas rifle when he was on security duty at Halba police chowki under Narharpur police station limits late Saturday night, a senior official here said.

His colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

''Yadav was a native of neighbouring Dhamtari district. The exact reason why Yadav took this step is yet to be ascertained and further probe is underway,'' he said.

Last month, an Inspector of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the jungle warfare unit of CRPF, had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Bijapur district.

Earlier in May, a police constable ended his life in a similar way in Kondagaon district.

Kanker, Bijapur and Kondagaon are among seven districts of Naxalite-hit Bastar division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

