Solar-powered drying centre set up for farmers in Malegaon

A group of social organisations have come together to set up a public drying centre for farmers in Malegaon of Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The solar-powered drying centre was inaugurated on the premises of an old-age home in Malegaon on Friday, social worker and lawyer Shishir Hirey said.

The centre will serve the needs of farmers from Malegaon and Kasmade areas, and demonstrations have been held for them, he said.

