Nagaland can benefit a lot from PM Vishwakarma scheme: Union minister

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Sunday said the PM Vishwakarma Yojana embodies the commitment of the government to empower the skilled workforce and propel India towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the launch of the scheme, he said traditional craftsmen across the country would be able to showcase their products to a global audience through digital platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

''Through the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, we are providing avenues for skill development and entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and creativity, and ultimately ensuring a better livelihood for our citizens. This programme offers a comprehensive package of benefits,'' the Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries said. Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland's traditional craftsmen would be able to showcase their products to the global audience on digital platforms at Re1 per digital transaction, Balyan said, adding that the power of technology has not only expanded their reach, but also increased their income significantly.

The Union MoS urged each one to explore the opportunities provided in the scheme as there is a place for an artisan, an entrepreneur, a young student, or a seasoned professional.

Nagaland advisor for labour, employment and skill development Moataoshi Longkumer said skilled artisans and craftspeople contribute significantly to the Indian economy.

He said the state has immense potential for micro-entrepreneurship ventures that can address unemployment, but traditionally the population has majorly depended on government jobs as a source of sustainable livelihood.

However, saturation of jobs in the government sector, combined with the lack of industrial activities and absence of organised private sector in the state, has hampered the employment opportunities of jobless youths, he said.

Nagaland has a large reservoir of traditional skills that encompass a wide range of crafts, from artisanal pottery to handloom weaving, from woodworking to traditional agriculture, and many more, he said.

These skills have been honed over centuries and offer a wealth of untapped potential for economic growth and empowerment, he said.

Calling all to embrace the Naga traditional heritage as a source of economic growth and empowerment for all, Longkumer said the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is custom-made for Nagaland, which perfectly fits into our social and customary practices that have the potential to change the economic scenario of the state.

