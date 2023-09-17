Left Menu

Aditya or Vikram? Opposition snarls at Shinde govt over naming of tiger cub

A seemingly innocuous event to name three tiger cubs sparked a political row in Maharashtra on Sunday after a chit apparently carrying the name Aditya was taken back and replaced with another one.Opposition leaders linked the name to Aaditya Thackeray, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government that collapsed last year after a rebellion by present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resulted in an acrimonious split in the Shiv Sena.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:18 IST
Aditya or Vikram? Opposition snarls at Shinde govt over naming of tiger cub
  • Country:
  • India

A seemingly innocuous event to name three tiger cubs sparked a political row in Maharashtra on Sunday after a chit apparently carrying the name 'Aditya' was taken back and replaced with another one.

Opposition leaders linked the name to Aaditya Thackeray, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government that collapsed last year after a rebellion by present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resulted in an acrimonious split in the Shiv Sena. The incident unfolded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city when CM Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were invited to a function to name two male and one female tiger cubs.

After Shinde took out one chit from a glass bowl, visuals of the event showed, Ajit Pawar was requested to pick a chit from another container. With a grin, Pawar showed the chit to someone. A voice in the background could then be heard saying "it's Aditya" and suggesting that Pawar should go for another. Pawar picked a second chit and the name on it – Vikram – was read out. The three cubs were finally named Shravani, Vikram and Kanha. However, the chit apparently containing the name 'Aditya' gave a handle to opposition leaders to slam the Shinde government. Leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve and Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "Whether from this world (referring to Aaditya Thackeray) or the sky (Sun is also called Aditya), no one can stop Aaditya. This government is even scared of his name," he said.

Speaking to the media later, Shinde downplayed a question on the naming row. "Two chits were pulled out simultaneously during the naming ceremony. Hence, one chit was kept aside. There is nothing more to this," he said.

Mungantiwar said, "Such petty issues should not be discussed. A cub born in the wild cannot be named, but the one born here in the zoo gets a name. We are not scared of any Aditya." Local MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel sarcastically said there was no need to choose any other names for the cubs. "The cubs could have been named Devendra, Ajit and Eknath." He called the episode "low level of politics". "I do not want to make any further comment on this," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023