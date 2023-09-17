Left Menu

Rajasthan teen attacked on suspicion of relationship with accused's sister dies

A 16-year-old boy attacked by two youths over a suspicion that he was in a relationship with one assailants sister in Rajasthans Baran district died during treatment at MBS Hospital here early on Sunday, police said.The teenager was attacked with a knife by Farahan and Sahil on Thursday while he was taking a stroll near his house, Anta SHO Mahendra Maru said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:54 IST
Rajasthan teen attacked on suspicion of relationship with accused's sister dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy attacked by two youths over a suspicion that he was in a relationship with one assailant's sister in Rajasthan's Baran district died during treatment at MBS Hospital here early on Sunday, police said.

The teenager was attacked with a knife by Farahan and Sahil on Thursday while he was taking a stroll near his house, Anta SHO Mahendra Maru said. He was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Kota. He died early on Sunday, he added.

The teenager and Farahan's sister studied in the same school. The girl had tied a rakhi on him a day before Raksha Bandhan following which the boy presented her with a gift. The gift led to Farahan suspecting that the pair was in a relationship, the SHO said. The police on Sunday incorporated Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the existing case of attempt to murder and detained them for interrogation.

The victim's body was handed over to his parents after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023