No big industry coming to Bengal despite business summits, CM's overseas visits: Union minister

Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's overseas visits, no big industry has set foot in the state under the rule of the TMC government, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik said on Sunday. His comment comes at a time when Banerjee is on a tour to Spain and Dubai where she has been attending various events to attract investments in the state. Pramanik, the union minister of state for home and youth affairs and sports, alleged that ''crores of money have been spent'' for organising business events and such overseas visits but ''no new industry is coming'' to the state. ''Darjeeling has not turned into Switzerland as a popular global tourist destination...The CM has gone to Spain as part of her regular visits. Crores of money are being spent for organising state business events and such visits but no new industry is coming, ''Instead, many big units have closed down recently,'' the union minister said.

The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be held in November. Infrastructure should be developed to have more industries, and the law and order situation should improve to foster a sense of security among investors, he said. Pramanik was speaking to reporters after attending a programme here, which was organised on the occasion of the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said the central scheme will be a game changer for skilled artisans and will empower them with credit, training and digital support.

''Today is a historic day as Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will launch the #PMVishwakarma scheme - a game changer for our skilled artisans. This initiative will empower them with credit, training & digital support,'' Pramanik wrote on X, formerly Twitter, earlier in the day. Sharing images of PM Modi's programme, Pramanik said, ''The true strength of our cultural heritage is our artisans. #PMVishwakarma Yojana empowers them with accessible credit, paving the way for exceptional products and services.'' PM Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista, Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and several district officials were present at the event here along with SSB IG.

Those who applied for loans under the central scheme were present at the programme.

The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment).

A concessional rate of interest of 5 per cent will be charged from the beneficiary with an interest subvention cap of 8 per cent to be paid by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The credit guarantee fees will be borne by the central government.

