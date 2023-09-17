Left Menu

CM Khattar hails PM Modi as 'messiah of the poor', extends birthday greetings

The government is also actively working on wellness centres at the village level to ensure equitable access to healthcare, he said.The chief minister added that with the introduction of the Nirogi Haryana scheme, a visionary initiative has been taken aimed at providing health checkups to every citizen in the state once every two years.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:27 IST
CM Khattar hails PM Modi as 'messiah of the poor', extends birthday greetings
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday, as the ''messiah of the poor'' while commending his ''unwavering dedication to the welfare of underprivileged citizens''.

Addressing the attendees of a mega health camp organised at the MM Super-Speciality Hospital in Ambala on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday, Khattar hailed Modi as a ''visionary leader who has propelled India forward through innovation and service''.

He extended his warmest wishes for the Prime Minister's birthday, praying for his long and continued service to the nation, according to an official statement issued here.

The chief minister emphasised that the prime minister's multi-faceted approach across various sectors such as healthcare, housing, education, and employment, among others, led to substantial benefits for those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

Prime Minister Modi is the ''messiah of the poor'', he said.

Hailing the success of the mega health camp at the private hospital, the chief minister said a dedicated team of 700 to 800 medical professionals and doctors provided comprehensive health checkups to around 10,000 individuals. Addressing the gathering, Khattar highlighted the significance of early disease detection, saying it is a ''cornerstone of public health''. He appealed to the citizens to embrace a healthy lifestyle while underscoring the importance of making conscious dietary choices, integrating regular yoga into daily routines, and promoting overall well-being.

The chief minister also shared details of government healthcare initiatives taken by the government. Commending the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides accessible healthcare for economically disadvantaged individuals, Khattar said, ''The Haryana government has expanded on this initiative with the Chirayu Haryana Scheme, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to families earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually.'' ''Additional measures include health insurance for families with incomes between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh,'' he added.

Khattar said the government is dedicated to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in the state through the establishment of more medical colleges to bolster the number of healthcare professionals delivering healthcare services at district and block levels. The government is also actively working on wellness centres at the village level to ensure equitable access to healthcare, he said.

The chief minister added that with the introduction of the Nirogi Haryana scheme, a visionary initiative has been taken aimed at providing health checkups to every citizen in the state once every two years. Remarkably, 40 lakh individuals have already undergone these health assessments.

He urged private hospitals and laboratories to collaborate with the government in this endeavour to ensure all citizens receive these essential health checkups within the next one and a half years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023