CM Khattar hails PM Modi as 'messiah of the poor', extends birthday greetings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday, as the ''messiah of the poor'' while commending his ''unwavering dedication to the welfare of underprivileged citizens''.

Addressing the attendees of a mega health camp organised at the MM Super-Speciality Hospital in Ambala on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday, Khattar hailed Modi as a ''visionary leader who has propelled India forward through innovation and service''.

He extended his warmest wishes for the Prime Minister's birthday, praying for his long and continued service to the nation, according to an official statement issued here.

The chief minister emphasised that the prime minister's multi-faceted approach across various sectors such as healthcare, housing, education, and employment, among others, led to substantial benefits for those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

Prime Minister Modi is the ''messiah of the poor'', he said.

Hailing the success of the mega health camp at the private hospital, the chief minister said a dedicated team of 700 to 800 medical professionals and doctors provided comprehensive health checkups to around 10,000 individuals. Addressing the gathering, Khattar highlighted the significance of early disease detection, saying it is a ''cornerstone of public health''. He appealed to the citizens to embrace a healthy lifestyle while underscoring the importance of making conscious dietary choices, integrating regular yoga into daily routines, and promoting overall well-being.

The chief minister also shared details of government healthcare initiatives taken by the government. Commending the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides accessible healthcare for economically disadvantaged individuals, Khattar said, ''The Haryana government has expanded on this initiative with the Chirayu Haryana Scheme, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to families earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually.'' ''Additional measures include health insurance for families with incomes between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh,'' he added.

Khattar said the government is dedicated to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in the state through the establishment of more medical colleges to bolster the number of healthcare professionals delivering healthcare services at district and block levels. The government is also actively working on wellness centres at the village level to ensure equitable access to healthcare, he said.

The chief minister added that with the introduction of the Nirogi Haryana scheme, a visionary initiative has been taken aimed at providing health checkups to every citizen in the state once every two years. Remarkably, 40 lakh individuals have already undergone these health assessments.

He urged private hospitals and laboratories to collaborate with the government in this endeavour to ensure all citizens receive these essential health checkups within the next one and a half years.

