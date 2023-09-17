'Yamraj' will be waiting for you: Adityanath warns those harassing women in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, Yamraj, the deity of death, will be waiting for him.The remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her dupatta in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.The incident occurred on Friday and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj', the deity of death, will be waiting for him.
The remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her 'dupatta' in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.
The incident occurred on Friday and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. Police claimed two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.
If someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj' (deity of death) will be waiting for him, the CM said at an event here.
Adityanath highlighted the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order and stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.
The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has often touted the Adityanath government's handling of law and order in the state as one of its achievements. On Sunday, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttar
- Yamraj
- Yogi Adityanath
- Rs 343
- Ambedkarnagar
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand cabinet approves 10 pc quota for statehood agitators
“We will win with more votes...” Uttarakhand CM on Bageshwar bypoll
"New flight of empowered India": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates ISRO on launch of Aditya-L1
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes for BJP ahead of Bageshwar bypoll
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government shuffles six IAS officers