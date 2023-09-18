Greek Armed Forces say three members of aid mission killed in Libya road accident
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-09-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 02:38 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Three members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday and two were missing, the Greek Armed Forces said in a statement.
Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference earlier on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libyan
- Greek
- Libya
- Othman Abduljaleel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu rues his foreign minister's disclosure of meeting with Libyan counterpart
Libyan Army must cease forcible eviction and demolition in Benghazi: UN experts
Libyan city of Derna is declared a disaster zone after devastating flooding. Dozens are feared dead
Flooded Libyan city's past troubles deepen with new disaster
Quarter of Libyan city wiped out by burst dam, 1,000 bodies recovered so far