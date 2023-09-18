Greek Armed Forces say three members of aid mission killed in Libya road accident

Three members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday and two were missing, the Greek Armed Forces said in a statement.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference earlier on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

