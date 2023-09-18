Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:57 IST
A 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of the ''online task'' fraud and lost more than Rs 43 lakh to fraudsters who lured him under the pretext of earning big returns, police said on Monday.

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official said.

''Hoping to earn good returns, the victim ended up paying Rs 43.45 lakh in different bank accounts but never received any remuneration,'' he said quoting the First Information Report.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrest has been made so far.

The ''online task fraud'' typically involves trapping victims by making them perform tasks like liking videos etc. and making small payments initially to win their trust. The victims were later lured to invest money to earn big returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

